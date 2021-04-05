Bounty0x Reaches One Day Volume of $95,268.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $95,268.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars.

