BOX Token (BOX) One Day Volume Tops $317.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $317.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.15 or 0.00464161 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.