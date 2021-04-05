Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. 22,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,889. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -107.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

