BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448,117 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

