Brandon Zell Sells 4,173 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WORK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

