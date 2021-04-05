Bread (BRD) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $44.78 million and $7.30 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.