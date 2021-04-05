Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.50

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.50 and last traded at $180.40, with a volume of 539689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

