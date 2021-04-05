Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 105,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 96,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.