British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

