Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 960 ($12.54).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON BVIC opened at GBX 834.50 ($10.90) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 803.61. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 642.87 ($8.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

