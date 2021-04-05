Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

BNL opened at $18.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

