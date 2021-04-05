Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,600 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.14% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $18.40 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

