Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce sales of $50.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $45.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $39.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $230.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $322.37 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $354.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

AMTX stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

