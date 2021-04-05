Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

ALLK traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $113.73. 2,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,797. Allakos has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $1,993,362.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,460 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Allakos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allakos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

