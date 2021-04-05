Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 775,713 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

