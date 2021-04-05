Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $126.69 and a 52-week high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

