Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 259,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

