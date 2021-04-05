Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.66). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.