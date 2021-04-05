Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.66). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.