Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

