Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $100.09.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

