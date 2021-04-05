Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $187.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

KTOS stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 707.43 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.