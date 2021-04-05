Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $55.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the highest is $56.52 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $52.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $19.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $678.55 million, a PE ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

