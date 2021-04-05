Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report sales of $41.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.35 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $211.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300.13 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.