Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce sales of $143.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.93 million to $146.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $249.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $709.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $899.63 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

