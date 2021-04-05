Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report sales of $143.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $278.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.21 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.