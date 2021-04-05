Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $5.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.20. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $20.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average of $193.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

