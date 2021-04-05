Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $24.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.16 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $41.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $115.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $123.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

