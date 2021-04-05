Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $918.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

