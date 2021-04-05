Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $17.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.09 million and the lowest is $17.56 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.41 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $150,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

