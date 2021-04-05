Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

CLSD opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

