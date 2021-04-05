Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

XRAY opened at $63.44 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.