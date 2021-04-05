Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,074. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

