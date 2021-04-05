Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

