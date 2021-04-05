Brokerages Expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,138 shares of company stock valued at $528,721. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRUB opened at $63.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

