Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.44 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

