Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $146.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.23 million to $147.36 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $145.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $602.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.34 million to $606.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $639.61 million, with estimates ranging from $627.85 million to $651.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

