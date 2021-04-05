Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. 23,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,432. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,418. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

