Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,966.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LIND stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 405,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,770. The firm has a market cap of $936.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.