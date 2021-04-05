Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 425,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.