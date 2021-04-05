Brokerages Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 1,250,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,103. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

