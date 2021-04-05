Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,863. The stock has a market cap of $590.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.