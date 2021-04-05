Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $10.83. 189,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

