Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.