Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million.

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.49 on Monday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

