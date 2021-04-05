Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $79.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.44 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $96.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $358.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $364.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $458.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 166 shares of company stock worth $169,396. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $380.20 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,323.97 and its 200 day moving average is $807.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

