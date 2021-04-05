Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $313.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $153.29 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

