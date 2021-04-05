Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $313.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $153.29 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.