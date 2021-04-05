Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,376 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.9% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

BAM opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

