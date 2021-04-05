Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 214,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 968,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $150.36 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

