Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,854. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.