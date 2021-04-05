Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is Tower House Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Tower House Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271,661 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises 25.1% of Tower House Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned about 1.02% of Brooks Automation worth $51,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,736. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

